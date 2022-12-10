Power will resume by noon: Senthilbalaji on Mandous-induced powercuts

CHENNAI: After the landfall of cyclone Mandous, State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji has informed power restoration works are going on full swing and power will be back by afternoon.

Power was suspended on Friday night as a precautionary measure in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Cyclone Mandous made the landfall on 2:30 am on Saturday.

Senthilbalaji said 11,000 workers are on the ground to repair power issues across TN with over 1,000 workers in Chennai alone.