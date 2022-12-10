TamilNadu

Power will resume by noon: Senthilbalaji on Mandous-induced powercuts

11,000 workers are on the ground to repair power issues across TN with over 1,000 workers in Chennai alone.
State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji
State Electricity Minister SenthilbalajiThanthi TV screengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the landfall of cyclone Mandous, State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji has informed power restoration works are going on full swing and power will be back by afternoon.

Power was suspended on Friday night as a precautionary measure in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Cyclone Mandous made the landfall on 2:30 am on Saturday.

Senthilbalaji said 11,000 workers are on the ground to repair power issues across TN with over 1,000 workers in Chennai alone.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Powercuts
Minister Senthilbalaji
Electricity minister Senthilbalaji
Senthilbalaji
Cyclone Mandous
cyclone mandous tamil nadu
Cyclone Mandous Landfall
Cyclone Mandous aftermath

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in