Min Nasar inspects Ambattur Aavin plant for uninterrupted supply

CHENNAI: Despite Cyclone Mandous making landfall close to the city, State Dairy Minister SM Nasar undertook a midnight inspection at an Aavin milk plant in Ambattur and ensured that supply was not affected.

Nasar inspected plastic trays and trolleys used to transport milk and ensured that they are safe. Officials briefed the Minister about the measures taken by the department to ensure smooth delivery of milk to all the areas and also assured him that there was no shortage in milk to be delivered to the public.

Then, the Minister inspected the vehicles used to carry the milk packets and quantity of milk carried in each vehicle.

Officials at Aavin said that like any other day Aavin milk was delivered to the public and there was no delay in delivery. There were no complaints either about the shortage or delivery of milk, added the officials.