Himachal Cong victory preamble to 2024 LS polls: KS Alagiri

TIRUCHY: The victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, which favoured Congress is a preamble of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said TNCC president KS Alagiri in Thanjavur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function, TNCC chief Alagiri said, the party has planned to hoist party flag in 100 places in each Assembly segment and has decided to increase the vote bank share to 25 per cent in the state.

Claiming that the BJP is facing decline across the country, Alagiri said, the Congress became victorious in one of the two states that were ruled by the BJP. “The victory in Himachal Pradesh is the fruit of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Alagiri stated that the BJP’s winning in Gujarat is like a bubble and their victory is the result of threatening the voters. “People were frightened and forced to vote for the BJP,” he claimed.

Alagiri also said that the BJP lost in the bypolls held across North India. “This is the preamble of Lok Sabha polls scheduled in 2024,” he said and added that Aam Aadmi Party, which claimed to be secular one, should have aligned with Congress and defeated the communal BJP, he added.