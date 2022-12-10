Health dept ready to tackle Cyclone Mandous, says Min Subramanian

COIMBATORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian in Coimbatore on Friday said the state government has taken all precautionary measures to tackle Cyclone Mandous.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that parks with a large presence of trees were closed for two days in Chennai as a precautionary measure. “Adequate stocks of medicines were kept ready in health centres. Also, medical teams including doctors, nurses and staff in government hospitals and PHC’s are kept ready,” he said after declaring open new buildings and medical equipment at a function in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

On filling up of medical vacancies in PHC’s, Subramanian said that 1,021 medical staff have been shortlisted for filling up a total of 4,303 vacancies. “However, they could not be issued with postings due to a case in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, which is expected to be cleared by January next year,” he said.

Stating that medical colleges in Tamil Nadu produce a maximum of 10,825 students across the nation, the Minister said that efforts are underway to establish six new colleges, 250 PHCs and 2,500 sub health centres across the state.

One crore beneficiaries

Pointing out that more than 99.84 lakh people have benefited out of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, a scheme launched in August last year, Subramanian said that the number of beneficiaries will reach one crore within the next seven to eight days.