Tiruvallur: Bolivakkam causeway submerges causing heavy traffic jam
TIRUVALLUR: Traffic was stalled and motorists in Bolivakkam were put through lots of hardships when the causeway connecting either side of Sitheri Lake went under water following heavy showers caused by Cyclone Mandous on Saturday.
Tiruvallur district, which is well-known for its abundance of agricultural lands also has several lakes situated around it.
During the monsoon season, it is a common occurrence for these lakes to overflow and exceed their maximum capacity.
Similarly, following the heavy showers that lashed the district over the past three days owing to the cyclone, two lakes Sitheri and Periyeri, which are situated very close to the Tiruvallur – Sriperumbudur Highway, overflowed causing the Bolivakkam causeway to submerge.
Following this, several motorists, especially buses carrying workers to the factories and government vehicles were forced to find alternate routes to reach their destinations.
The slow movement of vehicles owing to the overflowing lakes also caused a traffic jam in the area for several hours.
