Vehicles struggling to navigate the submerged causeway of Sitheri Lake in Bolivakkam, Tiruvallur on Saturday
Vehicles struggling to navigate the submerged causeway of Sitheri Lake in Bolivakkam, Tiruvallur on Saturday
TamilNadu

Tiruvallur: Bolivakkam causeway submerges causing heavy traffic jam

During the monsoon season, it is a common occurrence for these lakes to overflow and exceed their maximum capacity.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUVALLUR: Traffic was stalled and motorists in Bolivakkam were put through lots of hardships when the causeway connecting either side of Sitheri Lake went under water following heavy showers caused by Cyclone Mandous on Saturday.

Tiruvallur district, which is well-known for its abundance of agricultural lands also has several lakes situated around it.

During the monsoon season, it is a common occurrence for these lakes to overflow and exceed their maximum capacity.

Similarly, following the heavy showers that lashed the district over the past three days owing to the cyclone, two lakes Sitheri and Periyeri, which are situated very close to the Tiruvallur – Sriperumbudur Highway, overflowed causing the Bolivakkam causeway to submerge.

Following this, several motorists, especially buses carrying workers to the factories and government vehicles were forced to find alternate routes to reach their destinations.

The slow movement of vehicles owing to the overflowing lakes also caused a traffic jam in the area for several hours.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Traffic
cyclone
Tiruvallur
motorists
agricultural lands
Cyclone Mandous
cyclone mandous tamil nadu
Mandous cyclone
Mandous alert
cyclonic storm Mandous
Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates
Cyclone Mandous aftermath
Cyclone Mandous Impact
Bolivakkam
heavy traffic jam

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in