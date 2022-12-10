Tiruvallur: Bolivakkam causeway submerges causing heavy traffic jam

Tiruvallur district, which is well-known for its abundance of agricultural lands also has several lakes situated around it.

During the monsoon season, it is a common occurrence for these lakes to overflow and exceed their maximum capacity.

Similarly, following the heavy showers that lashed the district over the past three days owing to the cyclone, two lakes Sitheri and Periyeri, which are situated very close to the Tiruvallur – Sriperumbudur Highway, overflowed causing the Bolivakkam causeway to submerge.