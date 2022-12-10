BJP slams TN police for not allowing leader from offering prayer

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Madurai after the local police detained the party's national president of Minority Wing Jamal Siddiqui and his supporters when they made an attempt to visit a local mosque in Goripalayam.

Sources said that the regulars at the mosque were unhappy with the visit of the senior BJP leader. To prevent any unrest and untoward incident the police appealed the BJP leaders to not proceed with their visit. Subsequently after the parley failed, police detained the BJP functionaries at K Pudhur police station in Madurai.

State BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday condemn the State police for allegedly disallowing the party's national president of Minority Wing Jamal Siddiqui from offering prayer in a mosque in Madurai. He was detained by the police while he was trying to exercise his fundamental rights.

Annamalai took to social media to register his protest for not allowing Jamal from entering a place of worship and pray, thus refusing his fundamental rights.

"Since when in TN is a Muslim refused entry into Dargha or a Mosque for his political affiliation?," he tweeted and tagged Chief Minister’s official Twitter handle and wondered whether it's their model of Social Justice.