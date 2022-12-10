Aadhaar, PAN manipulation: 4 daily wagers get I-T notice

AMBUR: Four residents of Tuthipattu village near Ambur received the shock of their life when they received notices from the Income Tax Department demanding payment and details of various transactions made by them recently, sources said.
The issue came to light when Shabana (44) working as a daily wage earner in a local tannery received the notice from New Delhi-based National Faceless Assessment Centre of the I-T Department demanding details for transactions undertaken in 2021-22 on or before December 7 failing which, it said she would have to pay a daily penalty of Rs 500 under 272A(2) of the IT Act, 1961.
A flustered Shabana not knowing what to do contacted her relatives who in turn got in touch with Jabar, Madanur PU secretary of TMMK. The latter informed the reporters that based on advice from his superiors; he accompanied Shabana to the Umarabad police station where a case was registered in this connection on Thursday night.
The notice stated that she had conducted business with one Madakannu Pandian and hence demanded details of the nature of business, source of income, copies of the I-T returns filed, GST returns filed, nature of the transported goods, details of loading and unloading, name of the transporter, transport invoices as also a copy of the stock register highlighting entries of the goods outward movement after sale to Madakannu Pandian.
Investigations revealed that unidentified persons had collected Aadhaar and PAN card details and bank passbook numbers during the floods in the Palar last year promising to get them government aid. It is suspected that “it is these persons who have indulged in this fraud,” Jabar said.
While eight persons had given their PAN and Aadhaar details to the unknown persons only four had received such notices, but preferred to keep quiet, as they did not know how to react or what to do.
Jabbar requested the police and state government to arrest the culprits for wantonly putting innocent people in jeopardy for no fault of theirs.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android