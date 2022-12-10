Aadhaar, PAN manipulation: 4 daily wagers get I-T notice

AMBUR: Four residents of Tuthipattu village near Ambur received the shock of their life when they received notices from the Income Tax Department demanding payment and details of various transactions made by them recently, sources said.

The issue came to light when Shabana (44) working as a daily wage earner in a local tannery received the notice from New Delhi-based National Faceless Assessment Centre of the I-T Department demanding details for transactions undertaken in 2021-22 on or before December 7 failing which, it said she would have to pay a daily penalty of Rs 500 under 272A(2) of the IT Act, 1961.