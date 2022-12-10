Covid: 7 new cases in Tamil Nadu; TPR at 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the total number of cases so far to 35,94,254.

Two cases of infections were reported from Chennai and Erode and one case each from Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, and Vellore.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2 per cent, after testing 4,852 samples on December 9.

The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9 per cent, Kanniyakumari 0.7 per cent, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6 per cent each, and Chennai 0.3 per cent.

As many as 13 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across state.