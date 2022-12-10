3 metal idols stolen from 7th-century Thanjavur temple

TIRUCHY: Miscreants decamped with three metal idols from the 7th Century Purathanavaneshwarar temple near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Friday and the police registered a case and are searching for the culprits.

It is said, the HR&CE-controlled Periyanayagi Ambal Sameda Purathanavaneswarar temple located at Thiruchitrambalamam village near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur has been constructed in the 7th century for which the historical evidence including inscriptions is available in the temple. The panchaloha idols belonging to the temple are kept in the strong room in Tiruvarur.

Still, the temple sponsors donated metal idols of Natarajar, Ambal and Somaskanthar in 2001 and they were placed in the Natarajar sannidhi and the devotees continued to worship them since then. However, these idols were not recorded in the HR&CE documents, it is said.