Cyclone Mandous: 10 teams in each union established to serve food 24x7

TIRUCHY: As many as 10 teams with the members of various departments have been established in each union to serve food round the clock, said Food Minister R Sakkarapani in Tiruvarur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a review meeting on cyclone preparedness in the district, Sakkarapani said that the preparedness of each department has been reviewed.

The control room in Tiruvarur district collectorate would function round the clock. People can contact at toll-free numbers 04366-1077 for any assistance.

Each tahsildar, BDO, RDOs and DRO are given proper communication equipment. “The teams established in each union will be available to assist people and monitor rescue operation and prevention activities,” he said.

Appealing to the people not to panic, the minister said every department has been asked to be on alert. “People residing in low-lying areas are shifted to safer places already. Adequate relief camps are also established with enough materials,” he added.

Monitoring officer L Nirmalraj, Collector B Gayathri Krishnan, and other officials participated in the review meeting.

Collectors Arun Thamburaj (Nagapattinam) and R Lalitha (Mayiladuthurai) inspected relief camps in their respective districts.