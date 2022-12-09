Tributes paid to Gen Bipin Rawat, 13 others in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE: Defence personnel and villagers paid tributes to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 other bravehearts who lost their lives in an helicopter crash at the accident site in The Nilgiris.
Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel were killed after their copter crashed in Nanjappa Chattiram village near Coonoor on December 8 last year.
On the first anniversary of the tragic incident, Defence Services Staff College, Lt Gen Virendra Vats along with officials from the district administration paid homage to the martyrs. The villagers, who were the first responders at the time of tragedy, were also felicitated. District Collector SP Amrith and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat also paid their tributes. Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were bound to Defence Services Staff College, when the military helicopter crashed due to bad weather.
