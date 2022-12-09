Tributes paid to Gen Bipin Rawat, 13 others in Coimbatore

On the first anniversary of the tragic incident, Defence Services Staff College, Lt Gen Virendra Vats along with officials from the district administration paid homage to the martyrs. The villagers, who were the first responders at the time of tragedy, were also felicitated. District Collector SP Amrith and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat also paid their tributes. Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were bound to Defence Services Staff College, when the military helicopter crashed due to bad weather.