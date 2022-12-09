TN to have single window clearance system for green projects

CHENNAI: While launching the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit, on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the State will introduce single window system to accord clearances to green projects to attain 1 Trillion economy.

Speaking at the launch event, Stalin opined that single window clearance to green projects will help the State to reach one trillion economy by 2030. "A separate green corridor will be created for renewable energy and the State is devising Repowering Policy to promote wind energy. Also, measures have been taken to create Green Climate Fund to promote circular economy, renewable energy and others by collecting fund from national and international level. To prevent sea erosion and safeguard bio-diversity, palm trees will be planted," he said.

The newly-launched Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission will coordinate initiatives such as 'meendum manjappai', e-buses, climate smart villages and green monuments projects.

The Chief Minister further stated that 10 villages has been selected for climate smart villages project and climate litracy initiative will be taken up to create awareness about climate change among the people. "Floods are not only happening in Bengaluru or Chennai. Several parts of the country face natural disasters. All the life in the earth are affected by global warming. To attain net zero emission, Tamil Nadu is taking several new initiatives. Green Tamil Nadu Mission will increase the green cover of the State as wells as help in carbon reduction," he added.

He pointed out that the humanity's major challenge is the climate change. "Tholkappiyam and Thirukural emphasised environmental protection 2000 years ago. The government is moving ahead in that direction. Tamil Nadu will reach net zero emission much earlier than 2070, the deadline fixed by the Prime Minister, " he said.