TN BJP prepares roadmap for 2024 polls, forms 3 committees

CHENNAI: The State BJP unit has prepared a roadmap for the 2024 polls and defined the roles of the different wings and cells to support spread its wing in Tamil Nadu, which remains the Achilles’ heel of the party.

The state leadership has dissuaded the functionaries from indulging in activities, which put the party leadership in tough and embarrassing situations and cautioned of severe action against those who violate the party’s Lakshman Rekha.