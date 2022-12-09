TN BJP prepares roadmap for 2024 polls, forms 3 committees
CHENNAI: The State BJP unit has prepared a roadmap for the 2024 polls and defined the roles of the different wings and cells to support spread its wing in Tamil Nadu, which remains the Achilles’ heel of the party.
The state leadership has dissuaded the functionaries from indulging in activities, which put the party leadership in tough and embarrassing situations and cautioned of severe action against those who violate the party’s Lakshman Rekha.
State president K Annamalai chaired the district secretaries’ meeting, while state level office bearers, district presidents and presidents of various wings and cells participated in the meeting.
“The two committees under senior leaders Pon Radhakrishnan and C P Radhakrishnan will oversee the political activities and strengthening of party structures ahead of the 2024 polls,” said a senior party functionary and noted that the move was aimed at countering the spread of news on factionalism in the party.
“It is a ploy of the state president to negate the ongoing tussle with senior leaders,” said a state leader, preferring anonymity.
Without taking the names of Suriya Siva- Daisy Saran, Annamalai broached upon the recent controversies and said stern action would be taken against the persons who found themselves in unwanted incidents.
He also appointed one of the state presidents Narayanan Thirupathy to coordinate media related activities and monitor the party functionaries’ interviews to YouTube channels.
“In particular, the interview of Alisha Abdullah attracted unwanted criticism and gave fodder for DMK functionaries and D-stocks to cause damage to the party image on social media. We already flagged the issue with the state leader. And now he is acting upon it,” said another functionary attached to the social media wing.
The party has already issued a gag order against party leaders and functionaries, excluding the designated spokespersons, to take prior permission to give interviews or participate in debates. “It is a regulatory mechanism. Except for the designated spokespersons of the party, the others should take permission before giving interviews to YouTube channels,” said Thirupathy. He continued that they may consider lifting the 18 months-old blanket ban on party spokesperson from participating in mainstream news channels.
Meanwhile, Annamalai demanded the State government to reconsider its decision to permit 15 new sand quarries and take the existing number of quarries from seven to 22. This move would lead to plundering of the priceless minerals from the river beds in the state, he said.
