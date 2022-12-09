SR GM holds inspection of redevelopment works at Madurai junction

MADURAI: RN Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway conducted an inspection of the Madurai Division on Thursday and held a comprehensive review of Madurai Junction station redevelopment plans by scrutinising the sketches and suggested improvements.

He also instructed the officials to expedite the redevelopment works, which are in progress at Rs 430 crore, within the time frame, a statement said.

Talking to reporters at the station venue, the General Manager said Madurai junction redevelopment works would be completed in 36 months.

He added that the preliminary works (like soil investigation) are nearing completion and the redevelopment works will commence in full swing in the next two-three months.

The new structure would be a blend of modernity with heritage, he mentioned.

He assured that efforts would be taken in coordination with civic authorities to check the water logging in front of Madurai junction.

Later, the General Manager conducted a review meeting with the officers and emphasized the importance of safety, punctuality, and cleanliness and encouraged officials to work together as a team.