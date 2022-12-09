Mettur dam brims for 3rd time this year; discharge increased
COIMBATORE: Discharge from Stanley reservoir in Mettur has been increased to 15,000 cusecs on Thursday after the dam got filled up for the third time this year.
The water level in the dam reached its full reservoir level of 120 feet on Wednesday after the inflow into the dam surged following heavy rains in catchment areas. Inflow too increased to more than 10,000 cusecs.
Meanwhile, the discharge from the dam, which was brought down to around 1000 cusecs over the last few days due to rains in delta districts, was increased after the dam reached its brim.
From 10,000 cusecs on Thursday morning, the discharge was increased to 15,000 cusecs around evening and another 600 cusecs were released through the canal.
The release of surplus water is likely to increase further due to continuing rains in catchment areas. The dam last reached its full reservoir level on 16 July and remained full for around 70 days before starting to dip. Once again the dam filled up on October 12.
