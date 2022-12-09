TamilNadu

Mandous nears coast, red alert issued for 3 TN districts

The cyclone will cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota from tonight to tomorrow early morning.
Progression of cyclone Mandous
Progression of cyclone Mandous
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As several districts receive rains owing to the Cyclone Mandous, red alert has been issued to three districts: Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.

The cyclone formed as a low pressure area near the coast of Andaman and intensified into a cyclone moving in the west southwest direction. Mandous is currently over 200 kms southeast to Chennai.

The cyclone will cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota from tonight to tomorrow early morning.

Orange alert to 8 districts:

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.

Yellow alert to 16 districts:

Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikkal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Puducherry
RMC
TN rains
Sriharikota
Regional Meteorological Department
TN rains 2022
Cyclone Mandous
cyclone mandous tamil nadu
Mandous
Red alert issued
Red alert to Chengalpattu Villupuram Kancheepuram

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in