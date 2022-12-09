Mandous nears coast, red alert issued for 3 TN districts

CHENNAI: As several districts receive rains owing to the Cyclone Mandous, red alert has been issued to three districts: Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.
The cyclone formed as a low pressure area near the coast of Andaman and intensified into a cyclone moving in the west southwest direction. Mandous is currently over 200 kms southeast to Chennai.
The cyclone will cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota from tonight to tomorrow early morning.
Orange alert to 8 districts:
Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.
Yellow alert to 16 districts:
Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikkal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul.
