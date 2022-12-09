Mandous nears coast, red alert issued for 3 TN districts

CHENNAI: As several districts receive rains owing to the Cyclone Mandous, red alert has been issued to three districts: Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.

The cyclone formed as a low pressure area near the coast of Andaman and intensified into a cyclone moving in the west southwest direction. Mandous is currently over 200 kms southeast to Chennai.

The cyclone will cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota from tonight to tomorrow early morning.