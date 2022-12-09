Man impersonates wife in court, held
CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested for impersonating his wife based on a complaint by the court officials in Poonamallee on Wednesday.
The arrested man, Mallanagiri Indira Sena Reddy, 44, and his wife Mallanagiri Praveena Reddy, 42, from Telangana had been running a private school in their native. They had borrowed Rs 14 lakh from a private bank in Poonamallee.
As part of repayment, recently Mallanagiri Praveena Reddy gave Rs 94,000 to the bank and the cheque bounced. Following this, the bank officials filed a cheque bounce case against her. During the trial, judicial magistrate Stalin summoned the suspect.
While Indira Sena Reddy appeared instead of his wife, the bank officials pointed this out through their counsel. The court officials verified the documents and informed the court that Indira Sena Reddy had been appearing before the court impersonating his wife all these days.
Based on the court official’s complaint, the Poonamallee police registered a case against Indira Sena Reddy and arrested him.
