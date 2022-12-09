Cyclone Mandous: Precautionary steps taken, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that all precautionary steps are taken by the officials for Cyclone Mandous.

Stalin visited the state emergency operation centre in Ezhilagam and monitored the cyclone activity.

Officials in the centre detailed him about the rainfall received across the state and the steps taken by the State government regarding cyclone.

Stalin then interacted with the officials of coastal districts such as Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore and obtained information from them about the steps taken by the district administrations. Officials explained about the measures taken such as admission of people in relief camps, food prepared for them and so on. Stalin also interacted with the inmates of the camp and people thanked the State government for providing facilities in the camps.

After the inspection, Stalin while addressing the media, said: "Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran had issued detailed instructions to officials regarding the steps to be taken for the cyclone. Monitoring officials were sent to the respective districts to monitor the situation and steps to be taken in the districts. People are made to stay in relief camps and proper instructions are given to them. People should also extend cooperation towards the steps taken by the state government and only then can we succeed in our mission."

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu also visited the state emergency operation centre and inspected the situation.

Very heavy rain to continue in Chennai on Saturday:

Meanwhile, Ramachandran, in a press note, said that Chennai will continue to receive very heavy rainfall on Saturday even though the cyclone will make landfall by midnight. Chennai along with Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts will receive very heavy rainfall. The Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Officials were instructed to ensure that all required safety equipment should be kept ready and to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea. People were also instructed to keep their certificates and id cards safe and to stock essential supplies such as food, milk, water and vegetables.