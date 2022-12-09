Bullock cart runs over teenager in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A 14-year-old boy was run over by a bullock cart in Thanjavur on Thursday.

C Naveen, a Class 9 student at a school near Kumbakonam, was proceeding in a bullock cart owned by one of his relatives as there was a holiday declared due to heavy rains in the district.

It is said the bullock cart was loading river sand at Kollidam river bed, and while returning on Kottaiyur bypass, Naveen accidentally fell. However, before the cart could stop, it ran over Naveen, killing him on the spot.

Swamimalai police retrieved the body and shifted it to the Government Hospital.

The police arrested Balachandar, the owner of the bullock cart. Further investigations are on, police sources said.