BJP youth leader, friend arrested for abusing bartender
CHENNAI: The police arrested two persons including a BJP functionary for reportedly verbally assaulting a bartender and not paying for the food they consumed in Tiruvallur on Thursday.
The accused were identified as Udhaya Karthikeyan and his friend Paranthaman.
Two days ago, Udhaya Karthikeyen, Tiruvallur BJP youth wing leader residing at Nethaji Nagar near Tiruvallur toll gate, and his friend went to a bar attached to Tasmac in Tirupachur and ordered drinks and snacks. However, after finishing their drinks and food, the duo tried to walk away without paying for their food.
“When bartender Prashanth stopped the duo and asked them to pay their bill, Udhaya Karthikeyan who was in an inebriated condition, verbally assaulted him and used foul language before leaving the bar without paying his bill,” police said.
The CCTV footage of the entire incident became viral on social media which invited a lot of public reaction against the drunk duo.
Following a complaint by Prashanth, Tiruvallur taluk police registered a case and arrested the accused and remanded them in judicial custody.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android