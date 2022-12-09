Arrest 8 policemen responsible for farmer’s death: Anbumani
CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the state government to arrest all the eight policemen who recently attacked farmer Sembulingam from Kasankottai village in Ariyalur district in which he died.
“A complaint against Sembulingam’s son-in-law Arunkumar was launched by a local youth and eight policemen headed by crime branch head constable Palanivel went to Sembulingam’s house in search of Arunkumar. As Arunkumar was not in Sembulingam’s house, policemen attacked Sembulingam, his wife Sudha and his son Manikandan. In the attack, all three sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Even after their discharge from the hospital, Sembulingam was still sick and then passed away. Sembulingam’s family claim that policemen’s attack was the reason for his death,” said Anbumani in a statement.
Anbumani also said that medical records clearly show that policemen attacking Sembulingam was the reason for his illness and even though his family filed a complaint against the eight policemen no complaint was registered against them. The case filed against Arunkumar was a simple case and there was no need for eight police to investigate the family members. All policemen involved in the incident should be arrested and Rs 50 lakh should be given as compensation to the family members.
