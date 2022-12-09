Abused by lover, Dalit nursing student ends life in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A victim of sexual abuse in Thoothukudi allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night.

The deceased S Harini of Labour Colony, a 20-year-old Dalit girl, was a second-year student of Nursing at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

She was in love with her neighbour Rahul Gandhi alias Rabi for the last couple of years. However, promising to marry her, Rabi was said to have impregnated her twice and aborted fetuses.

The victim was three months pregnant when she died. Rabi, a caste Hindu, refused to marry her and dejected she took poison.

Angered relatives of the victim refused to accept her body from the hospital unless action is taken against Rabi.

The aggrieved relatives demanded the police to register a case against him under SC/ ST Act and sought compensation to the victim’s kin, sources said.