4 months on, communication labs for schools yet to take shape

When asked about this, teachers at government HSS schools in Vellore said “We heard about the proposal after which there has been no move to start such labs.”

However, teachers cutting across school divisions were of the unified view that the labs or communication classes should be started at the middle school level to enable students to develop proficiency by the time they reach the end of their scholastic career.

TN vocational teachers Kazhagam president SN Janardhanan said “Many issues need to be ironed out before starting such labs. This includes who will handle the labs? Will it be English teachers in the school or government-appointed special staff? If English teachers are to handle it, what about their existing workload?”