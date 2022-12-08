TN Rural Students Talent Search Exam postponed to Dec 17

TamilNadu

CHENNAI: Owing to cyclone Mandous warning and possible downpour following it, the Directorate of Government Examination (DEG) has postponed the Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination (TRUST) to December 17. The exam was earlier scheduled on December 10.

Eligible students had applied for the examination by November 5.

Meanwhile, Class 9 students studying at all government-approved schools whose parents earn less than one lakh per annum are eligible for TRUST. Subsequently, those students clearing the exam will be eligible for a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per year for the consecutive four years.

