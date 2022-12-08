2 TN districts release toll-free numbers for cyclone-related help

A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal about 500 km off the east-southeast of Karaikal
TamilNadu

Those living in Chengalpattu can call (044) 27427412, 274274141 and WhatsApp 9444272345.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: District Collector for Tiruvallur Alby John Varghese released toll-free numbers attached to the control room where people can register their complaints and request for help.

“The toll-free number 1077 attached to the District Disaster Prevention Control Room is open 24 hours to report complaints regarding heavy rains in the district. Call control room number (044) 27664177, 27666746 and WhatsApp number 9444317862,” he said.

Those living in Chengalpattu can call (044) 27427412, 274274141 and WhatsApp 9444272345.

A monsoon preparedness meeting with officials from various departments like the police, public works, highways, fisheries, fire and rescue services and city development department has been conducted and necessary measures that have been taken to avoid untoward incidents during the heavy rains.

