Stalin slams AIADMK for 'DMK regime didn’t honour promises' claim

TENKASI: Asserting that his government is fulfilling every need of the people, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday mocked at AIADMK leader K Palaniswami for claiming that the DMK regime did not honour its 2021 Assembly election assurances.

Inaugurating several projects here, Stalin said the Leader of Opposition Palaniswami could not tolerate the fact that the government is keeping its ear to the ground and fulfilling the aspirations of people and the needs of all regions.

The government appointing a special officer to administer a noted college in Tenkasi district to nurture it, to effectively cater to the needs of the society, is a case in point.

For sometime, the AIADMK leader had picked some of the promises of the DMK and claimed that these were not fulfilled.

As the government honoured them as well, now Palaniswami has come up with a fresh claim that the DMK regime did not honour any of its assurances, made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.

Stalin said Palaniswami was levelling such accusations out of frustration and he did not like to provide an elaborate answer to those (AIADMK) who were rejected by the people.

"Just to show that they are in politics, they are criticising us. We are truthful to the people," he said and added that the government is fully committed to making Tamil Nadu the numero uno State in the country.

The Chief Minister said planning and implementing it is his everyday task. Not just announcing projects and allotting funds for it, daily monitoring and timely completion is his goal and district-wise review meetings are being held by him, he reiterated.

Stalin, after considering representations made by people here, announced several initiatives for Tenkasi District including developing the arterial Puliyangudi-Sankarankovil Road and a new district sports complex.