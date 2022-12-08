Security guard provides IV drip to patient in Ambur GH, transferred

AMBUR: Tirupattur district JD (Health) Dr Marimuthu ordered the transfer of a security man in the Ambur Government Hospital for providing an intravenous drip to a patient in the hospital recently.

A video of the incident on social media also stated that the hospital lacked medical and nursing personnel when the incident happened as most doctors preferred to work in private clinics during duty hours. This resulted in complaints pouring in to the JD’s office.

Asked about this, Marimuthu said the security man belonging to an out sourced organisation was shifted to another location following complaints.

However, the incident occurred when he was shifting the patient to another ward. Also giving an IV drip was not a life threatening issue as anybody could do it.

Asked about the absence of doctors and nurses, he said the hospital had adequate doctors and nurses who were present when the incident took place.

About their moonlighting he said they worked in private clinics only during after office hours and not during duty time when they were present in the hospital.