Mandous effect: Warning cage 2 mounted in Cuddalore, 3 other places

CHENNAI: With cyclone Mandous making steady progress towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, warning cage 2 has been mounted in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Pamban harbours.

The deep depression moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the late hours of Wednesday over Southwest Bay of Bengal. The depression lies 640 km southeast of Chennai and 560 km southeast of Karaikal.