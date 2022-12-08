Mandous effect: Warning cage 2 mounted in Cuddalore, 3 other places

CHENNAI: With cyclone Mandous making steady progress towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, warning cage 2 has been mounted in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Pamban harbours.
The deep depression moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the late hours of Wednesday over Southwest Bay of Bengal. The depression lies 640 km southeast of Chennai and 560 km southeast of Karaikal.
The Met department has predicted a heavy spell of rains from today for 2-3 days.
The influence of cyclone would be felt in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.
Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into along and off Sri Lanka coast on 8 and December 9.
