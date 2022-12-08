Kalinjur Lake to become tourist spot with boating facility: Min

VELLORE: Irrigation tanks located at Katpadi, Gudiyattam, Arcot, Jolarpet and Ambur in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur district would be renovated with bunds being strengthened following desilting at an estimated Rs.139.2 crore, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan announced on Wednesday.

Announcing this after laying the foundation stone at Kalinjur, he said the Kalinjur Lake would be converted to a tourist spot at a cost of Rs 28.5 crore with efforts being made to provide a walking path, flower garden, boating and toilet facilities and creation of an artificial island.

Stating that the AIADMK government had announced desilting of irrigation tanks at an estimated Rs 300 crore and the contract was given to only one person, he said a contractor would be engaged for every 10 irrigation tanks and additional works would be given only if his work was proved satisfactory.

He also added that the Badrapalli dam project put on the back burner would be rejuvenated and that a ground level causeway would be built to link Shenbakkam and Vanjur.

Work on the proposed dam at Mel Arasampattu would start this year, he added.