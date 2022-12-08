It’s etched forever in our memory, say villagers on helicopter crash

“I joined our group of villagers, already there in bringing water in whatever vessels available in our houses to put out the raging fire. The severed chopper appeared like a huge ball of flame and its crackling sound sent us in jittery. But, the villagers didn’t give up our efforts and also pitched in with blankets to cover up and form cradles to carry the rescued defence staff. The victims were completely charred and remained unidentifiable,” added Dharmaraj.