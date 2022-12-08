HR&CE told to retrieve Adheenam land in Tiruchendur

R Markandan in his public interest litigation petition, sought the court’s direction to retrieve and handover properties belonging to the Adheenam situated at Tiruchendur in survey numbers 222A/1, 222A/3, 222B/1, 222B/3 measuring a total extent of 3.5 acres, which are presently under the encroachment of third parties as per procedure contemplated under Section 78 of the HR&CE Act and take other necessary steps to secure the property belonging to the Adheenam.