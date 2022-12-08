HR&CE told to retrieve Adheenam land in Tiruchendur
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, (HR&CE), Thoothukudi to retrieve encroached lands of Dharmapuram Adheenam, Mayiladuthurai.
R Markandan in his public interest litigation petition, sought the court’s direction to retrieve and handover properties belonging to the Adheenam situated at Tiruchendur in survey numbers 222A/1, 222A/3, 222B/1, 222B/3 measuring a total extent of 3.5 acres, which are presently under the encroachment of third parties as per procedure contemplated under Section 78 of the HR&CE Act and take other necessary steps to secure the property belonging to the Adheenam.
The HR&CE has ample power to remove the encroachment and retrieve the lands, but no action has been taken by them, so far, the petitioner stated.
A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad in its order directed the Commissioner, HR&CE, who is the competent authority to take immediate action under section 78 of the HR&CE Act against the encroachers, remove the encroachments, retrieve the lands and handover to the Adheenam, in accordance with law. Accordingly, the court gave 12 weeks time to comply with the order.
