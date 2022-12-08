EPS wishes Modi for historic victory in Gujarat Assembly polls

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s seventh consecutive win in the Assembly polls in his native State.

EPS took to social media to express his wishes to the PM and tweeted, “The landslide victory for the seventh straight term at Gujarat Assembly Polls..elucidates the confidence of the state’s people on the PM.”

He tagged Modi’s Twitter handle along with a picture of him greeting Modi in an earlier occasion and said “On behalf of AIADMK” and he expresses hearty congratulations to the BJP party for the historic win.