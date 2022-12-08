Dancing Krishna idol, stolen 56 years ago from TN, traced to US

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Idol Wing CID has traced a Dancing Krishna idol that was burgled in 1966 from Ekantha Ramaswamy Temple, Thangachimadam village, Rameshwaram, to the Indiana Polis Museum Of Art, Indiana, USA while investigating a complaint filed by the Executive Officer, HR&CE of the temple on 23, November, 2022.

Based on a complaint from G Narayani, Executive officer holding charge of Ekantha temple, submitted a complaint to the Idol Wing CID, Chennai, stating that 3 or more idols, including an antique Krishna idol belonging to the temple, Thangachimadam village, Rameshwaram, had been burgled in the year 1966. She requested Idol Wing to investigate, take action and recover the antique idols and restore them back to the temple.

During the course of investigation, the investigating officer visited the scene of crime located at Ekantha Ramaswamy Temple (Vishnu Temple), and made enquiries with the village elders regarding the missing idols. He further visited the ICON Centre, Sivaganga and conducted a detailed enquiry with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department officials.

As no image of the dancing Krishna idol was available in the temple records he sent a requisition to the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) to provide the stock Images of the idols taken from the Ekantha Ramaswamy Temple if available in their photo archives. Following his request, the IFP sent six digital images from their photo collection.

Upon obtaining the photo images, the investigating officer came to know that the temple had 12 metal idols in the year 1958 and in the year 2012, the temple priest had handed over six metal idols to HR&CE officials so a total of six idols had been stolen from the temple. Our investigation disclosed that the following six idols had been stolen:

1. Krishna alias Kendarva Krishna (Dancing Posture)

2. Vishnu,

3.Sridevi

4.Bhoodevi

5. Bhoodevi

6. Vishnu

As a logical next step, it was decided to investigate and trace the idols if they had been smuggled and sold abroad. During the investigation, while combing through the various websites of museums in the world, the idol of Dancing Krishna similar to the IFP image was found being displayed on the website of IndianaPolis Museum of Art, Indiana, USA. He immediately downloaded the image and dispatched it along with the IFP image to an expert for comparison. The expert after comparing the images gave an opinion concluding that the two photographs of the metal images of Lord Krishna (in dancing posture) are one and the same.

In view of the above indisputable facts, the Idol Wing CID has prepared documentary proof claiming ownership of the Dancing Krishna idol and are submitting the same to the USA to retrieve and restore it to the Ekantha Ramaswamy, said a press note from DGP Jayant Murali.

The sleuths are also looking for other five idols that were found missing along with the dancing Krishna.