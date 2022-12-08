Cyclone Mandous: AIADMK postpones protest against DMK govt to Dec 16

CHENNAI: The prime opposition party, AIADMK, has postponed statewide protests in town panchayats against the DMK government from December 9 to December 16.

The protest was planned to condemn the State government for increasing the property taxes, electricity charges, milk price and deteriorating the law and order issue.

The party leadership has taken the decision to postpone the protest keeping the Cyclone Mandous in mind. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast area in northern parts of the state and have impact. The District Secretaries have been asked to make arrangements to conduct the protest in their respective district to highlight the anti people policies of f the state government , according to a release.

The party, however, stick to its plans to hold the statewide protests in urban local bodies (municipalities/corporations) on December 13 and panchayat unions on December 14, the statement further said.