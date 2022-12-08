Body worn cameras to monitor prisoners’ activities in TN jails

CHENNAI: Body worn cameras to monitor the activities of high-risk prisoners in Tamil Nadu were introduced in Central prisons on Thursday. Apart from 9 Central prisons in the State, Pudukkottai district jail too will have the facility.

As many as 50 body worn cameras have been purchased at a cost of Rs 46 lakh to monitor the activities of the high-risk prisoners effectively, a senior jail official noted.

On Thursday, these cameras were introduced in Central prison Puzhal for the first time.

“This will be extended to all central prisons within a week These body worn cameras will be used by the guarding staff deployed for guard duty in high security blocks,” official noted. The live camera feed will be available in the control room of the prison headquarters through a central server installed at Prison Headquarters, the official added.