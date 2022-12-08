Artist, writer Manohar Devadoss no more

Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed Devadoss’s courage to fight back to overcome his loss of vision and continued his journey of literature and artwork. It is appreciable. He was an icon of Madurai by sketching the aesthetic beauty of the temples, famous buildings and streets of Madurai and Vaigai River, the CM said and recounted the gifted Devadoss’s authored ‘Multiple Facets of Madurai’ book to then President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Chennai last July.

“By establishing an organisation in memory of his beloved wife Mahima, Devadoss facilitated free medical care for rural people, who suffered vision loss. His deeds also proved that he was not only a fine artist, but a good human being,” he said.