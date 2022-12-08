Artist, writer Manohar Devadoss no more
CHENNAI: Renowned scholar and Padma Shri awardee Manohar Devadoss passed away on Tuesday at his Santhome residence. He was 86 years old. He was known for his exquisite ink drawing of temples and heritage structures.
The author of the Multiple Facets of My Madurai, which has 69 of his immortal ink artwork, inspired many. He also authored several books - Green Well Years, A Poem of Courage and Dreams, Seasons and Promises.
The PhD holder in Chemistry and native of Madurai gradually lost his vision due to a rare genetic eye disease - retinitis pigmentosa - when he was in his 30s. However, he fought through loss of vision through his artwork. After his wife passed away in 2008, he lived alone.The couple was popular for their annual greeting cards.
Governor RN Ravi said, “He was a distinguished artist, writer and a true ambassador of Indian Arts and Culture. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed Devadoss’s courage to fight back to overcome his loss of vision and continued his journey of literature and artwork. It is appreciable. He was an icon of Madurai by sketching the aesthetic beauty of the temples, famous buildings and streets of Madurai and Vaigai River, the CM said and recounted the gifted Devadoss’s authored ‘Multiple Facets of Madurai’ book to then President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Chennai last July.
“By establishing an organisation in memory of his beloved wife Mahima, Devadoss facilitated free medical care for rural people, who suffered vision loss. His deeds also proved that he was not only a fine artist, but a good human being,” he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android