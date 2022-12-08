43 panchayat presidents discuss developmental works

Several panchayat presidents based out of Kadambathur, participated in the meeting that was held in a private wedding hall in the village and submitted a petition consisting of 15-point charter demands to Collector Dr Alby John Varghese.

They demanded that the monthly state finance grant should be disbursed properly without delay, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be implemented efficiently in the villages.

They also pointed out that despite the union leaders being elected three years ago, no concrete houses have been allocated to them and they requested the government to allot them at the earliest.