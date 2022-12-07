Transfer counselling for part-time teachers postponed to Dec 13

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has postponed transfer counselling of nearly 5,000 part-time teachers to December 13.

Earlier, the counselling was scheduled on Wednesday, but postponed due to delay in registration.

According to the education department, the counselling first will be held within the districts, followed by inter-districts.

Further, the department informed that if more than one application is received for the same post in a particular district, priority will be given to the seniority, employee undertaking treatment for alignments and differently-abled persons.

Speaking to DT Next, S Senthil Kumar, State coordinator of TN All Part-Time Teachers Federation said, “The counselling was earlier scheduled on December 7, but due to issues with the website in registering, the department extended the deadline till December 6 and postponed the counselling to December 13.”

“Though counselling for approximately 5,000 part-time teachers have been postponed, the department is yet to announce the counselling date and application deadline for physical education teachers,” added Senthil.

Meanwhile, Senthil also pointed out that in case of other part-time teachers for subjects such as music, horticulture, tailoring, civil and structure, life science and computer science, the counselling dates are yet to be announced. “More importantly, the department must give importance to computer science teachers and in their counselling as every school requires a CS faculty,” noted Senthil.