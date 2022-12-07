TN medical college hospitals to get MD emergency medicine

CHENNAI: As many as 23 government medical colleges and hospitals in Tamil Nadu will get new degree MD in emergency medicine, and the Union government has given permission for 85 seats at the colleges, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday at Government multi-specialty hospital, Omandurar.

“Among 85 seats allocated for MD emergency medicine, as many as 80 seats are filled under State and Union government quota. The admission for the remaining 5 seats is in process. Out of 36 government medical colleges and hospitals, the degree will be implemented in 23 medical colleges, and steps will be taken for other colleges too. To develop the structure of medical colleges in the State, the World Bank has assisted Rs 100 crore,” Subramanian told reports.

Meanwhile, as many as 1.31 lakh people benefited within a year through Innuyir Kappom Thittam- Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme in Tamil Nadu. The State government has spent a total of Rs 116 crore. Also, surgeries conducted within six hours after an accident case is admission.

The minister stated that in May 2022, only 23 per cent of surgeries were performed for the patients. Whereas now, it has increased to 69 per cent and people are benefited under this scheme. At least 500 accident-prone zones were identified on the highways and 673 hospitals (228 government and 445 private hospitals) treat the patients.