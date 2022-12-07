‘Temple land leased out for building Kallakurichi Collectorate’

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) department on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the department has leased out 40 acres of land owned by Arulmigu Sri Arthanareeswarar Temple, Veeracholapuram near Kallakurichi for 30 years for constructing the district collector’s office.

Government Advocate A Venkatesh appearing for the HR and CE made this submission before the first division bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Sri Rangam-based activist Rangarajan Narasimhan.

The petitioner sought direction to quash the Government Order dated November 28, 2021, for acquiring 34 acres of land of Arulmigu Arthanareeswarar temple in Veeracholapuram in Kallakurichi for constructing the district collectorate.

According to the petitioner, the temple land was leased out without any lease expiry period, and the same was illegal and arbitrary.

However, the HR and CE counsel countered the argument saying that a total of 40 acres of land was allotted on lease for the period of 30 years for the functioning of the Kallakurichi district collectorate. The department further submitted that the lease period has to be renewed every three years. “There is an agreement with the government to restrain the authorities from using the land for other purposes,” GA added.

Recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter for two weeks with a direction to the HC Registry for listing the petition with other pleas related to litigation.