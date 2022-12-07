Student welfare schemes will be given as per EMIS data: TN edu dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has announced that from the academic year 2023-24, all kinds of welfare schemes for students of government aided and self-financing high and higher secondary schools will be given only as per the Education Information Management Center data (EMIS).

Following this, the department has directed all district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to pay special attention to the number of students from Classes 1 to 12 in each school of the district.

In case of discrepancies or lapses in the students count, the same must be corrected and uploaded in EMIS by December 16, noted the circular.

"Henceforth, all the district CEOs are hereby informed that students strength uploaded in EMIS alone will be taken as the requirement list for welfare schemes," stated the circular.