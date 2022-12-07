Stalin to travel to Tenkasi by train tonight, to attend govt events

CHENNAI: For the first time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be travelling to Tenkasi via train to attend a government function there. The Chief Minister is likely to board Pothigai Express departing from Egmore railway station at 8:40 pm tonight, which will reach Tenkasi at 7:30 am tomorrow.

In the programme that is going to be held tomorrow, Stalin will launch various projects and provide welfare assistance for the people of Tamil Nadu.

A saloon (luxury) coach with various facilites, including 2 bedrooms with bathroom, living room, dining table, sofa, chair, kitchen, will be attached to the last coach of the train for the Chief Minister.