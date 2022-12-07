Stalin to travel to Tenkasi by train tonight, to attend govt events

CHENNAI: For the first time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be travelling to Tenkasi via train to attend a government function there. The Chief Minister is likely to board Pothigai Express departing from Egmore railway station at 8:40 pm tonight, which will reach Tenkasi at 7:30 am tomorrow.
In the programme that is going to be held tomorrow, Stalin will launch various projects and provide welfare assistance for the people of Tamil Nadu.
A saloon (luxury) coach with various facilites, including 2 bedrooms with bathroom, living room, dining table, sofa, chair, kitchen, will be attached to the last coach of the train for the Chief Minister.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android