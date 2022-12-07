Stalin inaugurates 4.6K TNUHDB tenements at 8 locations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated 4,644 tenements of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and issued orders for allotment of tenements to 4,500 beneficiaries. The 4,644 tenements were constructed at the cost of Rs 405.9 crore.

The 4,644 tenements were constructed in eight different places.

492 tenements in Kannankaradu in Erode district were constructed with a ground plus two floors at the cost of Rs 41.02 crore, 204 tenements in Nethaji nagar in Erode were constructed with a ground plus two floors at the cost of Rs 17.7 crore, 96 tenements in Uthukuli in Erode district were constructed with a ground plus two floors at the cost of Rs 8.25 crore, 276 tenements in Iraichipalayam in Erode was constructed with a ground plus two floors at the cost of Rs 24.76 crore and 108 tenements in Kumar Nagar in Erode were constructed with a ground plus two floors at the cost of Rs 9.31 crore.

Similarly, 528 tenements in IUDP in Coimbatore were constructed with a ground plus five floors at the cost of Rs 46.44 crore, 528 tenements were constructed in Sulur part-III with a ground plus three floors at the cost of Rs 41.88 crore, 64 tenements were constructed in Panneermadai east in Coimbatore district with a ground plus three floors at the cost of Rs 5.44 crore, 156 tenements were constructed in Pudur in Tiruppur district, with a ground plus two floors at the cost of 12.78 crore and 224 tenements were constructed in Poondi Nagar in Tirupur district with a ground plus three floors at the cost of Rs 18.8 crore.

In Madurai district, 1,968 tenements were constructed at the cost of Rs 179.51 crore.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated buildings attached to agriculture department constructed at the cost of Rs 15.4 crore, then distributed coconut saplings under Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development scheme, issued orders for special incentives for sugarcane farmers and flagged off 20 mobile vegetable and fruit shops in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Tirupur and Salem districts.