Spl fare: Kovai-Jabalpur train to continue weekly service

CHENNAI: Western Central Railway has notified continued running of train no 02198/02197 Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur weekly special fare trains.

Train no 02198 Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Jabalpur on Friday at 23.50 hrs on 06, 13, 20, 27 January & 03, 10, 17, 24 February and 03, 10, 17, 24,31 March 2023 and reach Coimbatore Junction at 14.40 hrs on the third day (13 additional Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train no 02197 Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur Weekly Special fare special will leave Coimbatore Junction on Monday at 17.05 hrs on 09, 16, 23, 30 January & 06, 13, 20, 27 February & 06, 13 20, 27 March & 03 April 2023 and reach Jabalpur at 08.45 hrs on the third day (13 additional Services).

There would be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the trains. Advance reservation for the above special fare special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 08th December, 2022 from Southern Railway End.

Additional stoppage:

Train no 06068/06067 Ernakulam – Tambaram – Ernakulam Junction Weekly special fare specials have been provided with additional stoppage at Aryankavu Halt with revision in timings at New Aryankavu station. Train no 06068 leaving Ernakulam at 13.10hrs on December 12 (Monday), will stop a minute each at New Aryankavu and Aryankavu Halt stations from 18.45hrs and 18.51hrs, respectively. Train no 06067 leaving Tambaram at 15.40hrs will stop a minute each at Aryankavu Halt and New Aryankavu stations from 05.01hrs and 05.07hrs, respectively, another statement issued by SR said.