EPS regime wreaked havoc like Tsunami: Selvaraj after joining DMK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK leader ‘Kovai’ Selvaraj joined the DMK on Wednesday and met Chief Minister cum DMK president M K Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Talking to media persons after swearing allegiance to the ruling DMK, Selvaraj said, “The four and a half year regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami had wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu like a Tsunami. I seek atonement for speaking in support of the EPS regime during the period.”

“We have come to function under the chief minister, who is running a democratic and social justice driven government that is repairing the devastation caused by the EPS regime,” said Selvaraj, accompanied by state Electricity Minister V SenthilBalaji.

Lauding the incumbent DMK regime for delivering great schemes, especially the free bus travel for the women, Selvaraj described Stalin’s government as one without political intervention and said, “Edappadi Palaniswami, who rose to power through backdoor channels by prostrating, does not deserve to talk about M K Stalin, who was elected by the people. AIADMK has become a company. True AIADMK cadres should accept the leadership of CM Stalin who is sustaining the Dravidian legacy, to defeat caste and religion based parties. People who have one cadre every 50 km do not deserve to criticise the CM.”

Selvaraj also thanked and appreciated the DMK leadership for giving him an opportunity to work again for the parent party for which he had “campaigned at the age of 14” in the distant past.

A die-hard critic of EPS, Selvaraj was one of the key spokespersons of former chief minister O Panneerselvam camp till he quit the party a couple of days ago. Selvaraj had also blamed EPS and OPS for the current plight of the AIADMK after quitting the party.