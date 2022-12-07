HMK general secy held for maliciously depicting Babasaheb

TIRUCHY: Indu Makkal Katchi General Secretary Gurumurthy was arrested for displaying controversial posters across Kumbakonam and portraying Dr Ambedkar in a malicious manner on Tuesday.

While the cadre from various political parties and outfits were garlanding the statue of Dr Ambedkar in view of his death anniversary, they came to witness a controversial poster across Kumbakonam town.

The poster was displayed by the Indu Makkal Katchi state general secretary Gurumurthy showing Ambedkar with vibhuti and kumkum.

On seeing this, VCK members from Kumbakonam passed on the information to the police and demanded action. They also threatened a protest if action was not initiated.

Police removed the controversial posters displayed across the town.

Meanwhile, VCK members who gathered in front of the Kumbakonam DSP office staged a protest and demanded the arrest of Gurumurthy.

DSP Ashokan held talks with the agitating VCK members and later, the police arrested Gurumurthy.