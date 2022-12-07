TamilNadu

HMK general secy held for maliciously depicting Babasaheb

Police removed the controversial posters displayed across the town.
The controversial poster
The controversial poster
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Indu Makkal Katchi General Secretary Gurumurthy was arrested for displaying controversial posters across Kumbakonam and portraying Dr Ambedkar in a malicious manner on Tuesday.

While the cadre from various political parties and outfits were garlanding the statue of Dr Ambedkar in view of his death anniversary, they came to witness a controversial poster across Kumbakonam town.

The poster was displayed by the Indu Makkal Katchi state general secretary Gurumurthy showing Ambedkar with vibhuti and kumkum.

On seeing this, VCK members from Kumbakonam passed on the information to the police and demanded action. They also threatened a protest if action was not initiated.

Police removed the controversial posters displayed across the town.

Meanwhile, VCK members who gathered in front of the Kumbakonam DSP office staged a protest and demanded the arrest of Gurumurthy.

DSP Ashokan held talks with the agitating VCK members and later, the police arrested Gurumurthy.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Arrested
Gurumurthy
Political Parties
Ambedkar
Posters
Kumbakonam
Dr Ambedkar
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
HMK general secy
HMK general secy held
Babasaheb
Indu Makkal Katchi
Indu Makkal Katchi General Secretary Gurumurthy
VCK members
DSP Ashokan
Ambedkar poster
Ambedkar poster row
Ambedkar poster controversy
Ambedkar posters in saffron robes
BR Ambedkar saffronised

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in