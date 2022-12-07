Duo threatens jeweller with gun in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police have launched a hunt for a duo who allegedly threatened a jeweller with a gun near RK Pet on Tuesday night after breaking the rear windshield of his car.

The victim was identified as Hanumanth Kumar of Ammaiyarkuppam at RK Pet in Tiruvallur district.

Investigations revealed that Hanumanth travels to Chennai every Tuesday to buy jewellery for his shop.

Around 9 pm, he was returning home from Chennai when the duo started trailing his car along the Thiruthani-RK Pettai state highway. They damaged the car’s rear windshield and then when the car came to a halt, they brandished a gun and threatened the jeweller.

However, noticing vehicle movement, they fled the scene, according to a complaint filed by the jeweller.

RK Pet police have registered a case and are investigating.