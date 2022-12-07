Don’t turn Neyveli into another Nandhigram or Singur: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday condemned Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and asked the State government not to turn Neyveli into another Nandhigram or Singur.

Taking to Twitter, Anbumani said, "The State government should urge NLC to vacate Cuddalore district. The government should not go with the side of NLC which destroys the environment of Cuddalore district and should not turn Neyveli into another Nandhigram or Singur."

Anbumani said that the people of Neyveli refused to sell their land to NLC following which they were threatened by NLC management with the help of police to sell their land. The land which NLC is trying to acquire is not just soil but their sentiments are attached to it. When people refuse to sell their land, the district Collector and the State government realise the importance of the land and if they try to grab the land it will not work.

Anbumani also recalled the Singur and Nandigram incidents and said that the lands grabbed from the people in the two villages after threatening and police firing became useless and finally people's power became victorious. In Neyveli, if required PMK will protest till the people get their victory.