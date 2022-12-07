6 returning to Chennai from T’malai die as lorries rams mini truck

CHENNAI: Six people died in an accident after their mini truck was rammed by two lorries on the National Highway near Maduranthakam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said a group of 15 wage workers from Polichalur, Pallavaram, and Pammal went to the Thiruvannamalai temple on Tuesday for Karthigai Deepam in a mini truck. After the pooja, they were returning to Chennai on the National Highway at midnight. Around 4.30 am while they were on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway the Mini truck driver tried to overtake a container lorry. During that time, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the lorry. Soon, another lorry which was following the truck collided from behind and on impact, the vehicle got crushed. As many as 6 people who were in the truck died on the spot and 9 others suffered severe injuries.

On information, the Maduranthakam police and the rescue team who rushed to the spot admitted the injured to the Chengalpattu GH. Police identified the deceased as Chandrasekar (70), Damodaran (28), Sasikumar (35), Ezhumalai (65), and Gokul (33). The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the accident, traffic was affected on the National highway for more than an hour.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh each to the families of six devotees.