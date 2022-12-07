3 more arrested in Kovai car blast case

CHENNAI: NIA officials have arrested three more persons - Umar Farooq, Thoufiq and Feroz Khan- in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.

The agency said it has arrested three persons - Mohammed Thoufiq, 25, Umar Farooq, 39, and Ferose Khan, 28 - in the bomb blast case in an explosives-laden car in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore district on October 23.

The central agency earlier in November carried out searches by a team that arrived from Chennai and Kochi at over 30 places in the city including Kottaimedu, Ukkadam, Ponvizhanagar and Rathinapuri as part of the state-wide searches at 45 locations, police said.

Police also arrested six associates of Mubin, who had helped him to purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house.