3 more arrested in Kovai car blast case

CHENNAI: NIA officials have arrested three more persons - Umar Farooq, Thoufiq and Feroz Khan- in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.
The agency said it has arrested three persons - Mohammed Thoufiq, 25, Umar Farooq, 39, and Ferose Khan, 28 - in the bomb blast case in an explosives-laden car in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore district on October 23.
The central agency earlier in November carried out searches by a team that arrived from Chennai and Kochi at over 30 places in the city including Kottaimedu, Ukkadam, Ponvizhanagar and Rathinapuri as part of the state-wide searches at 45 locations, police said.
Police also arrested six associates of Mubin, who had helped him to purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android